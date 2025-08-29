Aporia

Aporia

Round-up: Genetic changes at the dawn of agriculture
The most interesting articles that came to our attention this week
1
How should we debate Race Creationists?
Technical details must not distract us from the big picture.
36
More on British Muslims and Crime
Some new pieces of evidence
22
Progress Studies and Feminization
You can't undo just one part of the 1960s.
54
Round-up: When did Europeans become light-skinned?
The most interesting articles that came to our attention this week
9
Against Libertine Conservatism
Conservatives cannot conserve the traditions of the West while engaging in a crude culture war.
16
Podcast: Capitalism, Cars and Conservatism
With Bo Winegard and Noah Carl
2
1:10:43
Examining Prophecies about Multicultural America
The "far right" was prescient on how demographics would change America, but these prophets didn’t get everything right.
55
Round-up: A trait that is barely heritable?
The most interesting articles that came to our attention this week
6
In Defence of Prejudice
Without boundaries, distinctions and aversions, concepts such as loyalty and love become incoherent.
61
Renaud Camus and Remigration
What he calls for simply isn't going to happen.
49
China's “Debt Trap Diplomacy”
The narrative is popular not because it is true, but because it serves a useful purpose.
22
