Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Aporia Magazine
Aporia Podcast
Research Round-up
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Round-up: Genetic changes at the dawn of agriculture
The most interesting articles that came to our attention this week
Aug 29
17
Share this post
Aporia
Round-up: Genetic changes at the dawn of agriculture
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
How should we debate Race Creationists?
Technical details must not distract us from the big picture.
Aug 27
64
Share this post
Aporia
How should we debate Race Creationists?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
36
More on British Muslims and Crime
Some new pieces of evidence
Aug 25
22
Share this post
Aporia
More on British Muslims and Crime
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
Progress Studies and Feminization
You can't undo just one part of the 1960s.
Aug 22
103
Share this post
Aporia
Progress Studies and Feminization
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
54
Round-up: When did Europeans become light-skinned?
The most interesting articles that came to our attention this week
Aug 20
22
Share this post
Aporia
Round-up: When did Europeans become light-skinned?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Against Libertine Conservatism
Conservatives cannot conserve the traditions of the West while engaging in a crude culture war.
Aug 18
44
Share this post
Aporia
Against Libertine Conservatism
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Podcast: Capitalism, Cars and Conservatism
With Bo Winegard and Noah Carl
Aug 17
11
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
1:10:43
Examining Prophecies about Multicultural America
The "far right" was prescient on how demographics would change America, but these prophets didn’t get everything right.
Aug 15
62
Share this post
Aporia
Examining Prophecies about Multicultural America
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
55
Round-up: A trait that is barely heritable?
The most interesting articles that came to our attention this week
Aug 13
17
Share this post
Aporia
Round-up: A trait that is barely heritable?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
In Defence of Prejudice
Without boundaries, distinctions and aversions, concepts such as loyalty and love become incoherent.
Aug 11
69
Share this post
Aporia
In Defence of Prejudice
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
61
Renaud Camus and Remigration
What he calls for simply isn't going to happen.
Aug 9
25
Share this post
Aporia
Renaud Camus and Remigration
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
49
China's “Debt Trap Diplomacy”
The narrative is popular not because it is true, but because it serves a useful purpose.
Aug 7
44
Share this post
Aporia
China's “Debt Trap Diplomacy”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
© 2025 Aporia Magazine
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts