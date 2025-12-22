Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry, San Francisco's avatar
Larry, San Francisco
15h

In the 1950s and 1960s China went through an episode of mass starvation followed by the chaos of the cultural revolution. Does that mean most Chinese have inherited trauma. Doesn't seem like it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melius abundare quam deficere's avatar
Melius abundare quam deficere
6h

I don't like the quality of the comments gainsaying your claims, but I will say that if I understand your claims correctly, you are killing a bad idea (ie, that there exists even a scintilla of evidence for multi-generational, germline-stable epigenetic inheritance of psychologically traits) and then claiming that doing so clears the room of any possibility that epigenetics play a role in human inheritance, particularly in intergenerational inheritance which you seem (again, correct me if this is a wrong assumption) to conflate with transgenerational inheritance. In effect, you seem to dismiss the possibility of any biologically-mediated intergenerational influence that isn’t SNP-based.

Setting aside that this would be wholly anti-adaptive (and thus we should expect some degree of intergenerational epigenetic influence a priori), robust evidence exists that parental physiological health at conception materially affects offspring phenotype (the correct comparator here would be between-pregnancy conditioning, not within-pregnancy variance on chorion state). Non-epigenetic mechanisms play a role here, but not solely: the instrumental factors are gamete quality and selection, prenatal hormonal and metabolic environments (both paternal and maternal), and--crucially--early embryonic epigenetic initialization (epigenetic states don’t need to persist to matter; they only need to bias early developmental trajectories in a path-dependent manner. Those early cleavage stages determine neural stem pools, placental metabolic efficiency, and the molecular charpente of lineage allocation). All of the above mechanisms are intergenerational, not transgenerational (bc 2x epigenetic resetting and wash-out does obviously occur), and do not violate Mendelian genetics. You can rightly view epigenetics in this frame as a developmental amplifier, not a hereditary archive -- epigenetic in process but not Lamarckian (or neo-Lamarckian, or whatever) in inheritance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture