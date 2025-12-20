Aporia

Laura Creighton
26mEdited

Pink has historically been, and still is a masculine colour in Japan. "Cherry Blossom Colour" hakama (pants) were traditionally worn by Samarai in the Heian period, to symbolise bravery, strength, courage, and elegance. And biker gangs have used it as the colour to say "I'm bad."

Neural Foundry
15h

Really compelling case for the endocrine contribution to toy prefernce patterns. The DSD study design is particulary clever since it isolates rearing from biology pretty cleanly. That 1:3 to 1:5 nature-to-nurture ratio dunno if that holds up across culutres though, or if its specific to western toy markets.

