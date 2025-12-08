Aporia

2h

In general, all emotions, including disgust, are expected to be adaptive. Our cultural environment, however, changed very rapidly over the last ~10 thousand years, and especially over the last few hundred years, so it is expected for some of the emotions to be somewhat maladaptive in the new environment.

That may be the case for disgust as well, although not conspicuously so. One should be very wary, however, of people like Nussbaum, who are quick to construct imaginary conceptions of social order that aren't consistent with human nature and would quickly lead to dysfunction. How is one to interpret this: “Disgust,” she writes, “revolves around a wish to be a type of being that one is not, namely nonanimal and immortal.” That's Judith Butler level stuff. Try to moderate emotions by reason and institutions - yes. Go too far and you are creating another communist utopia.

