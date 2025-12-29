Physical activity is directly associated with total energy expenditure without evidence of constraint or compensation. Kristen Howard and colleagues test the theory that exercise does not substantially raise total energy expenditure due to compensatory changes in response to exercise (e.g., less fidgeting, lower thyroid function). They find no evidence for this theory: exercise is not associated with any biomarkers of compensatory change.

Individual differences in bitter taste preferences are associated with antisocial personality traits. Christina Sagioglou and Tobias Greitemeyer examine the relationship between taste preferences and personality in two American samples. In both cases, they find that individuals express a preference for bitter foods score higher on measures of antisocial personality, especially sadism and psychopathy. Other taste preferences were much less predictive.