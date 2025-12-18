Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathal Guiomard's avatar
Cathal Guiomard
6h

It would be interesting to extend your analysis to journalism, especially since journalists will report (or not report) Jacob Savage's article. It has certainly gone viral online, especially on Substack, but much less so in the MSM.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aporia
Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

Thanks for the analysis and breakdown

"Academia does discriminate against white men"

Why would academia be any different than all the other vocations?

"America is still reasonably meritocratic."

That depends on your definition of reasonable.

"Recent discrimination against white men doesn’t show up in the overall labour market statistics."

Why would I believe government statistics, especially in the US?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aporia
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture