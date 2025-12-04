The dark side of the rainbow: Homosexuals and bisexuals have higher Dark Triad traits than heterosexuals. Peter Jonason and Severi Luoto examine whether Dark Triad traits vary by sexual orientation. In a cross-national sample, they find that bisexual women score significantly higher than heterosexual women on all three Dark Triad traits. This finding contradicts the pro-sociality hypothesis of same-sex attraction.

News coverage and mass shootings in the US. Michael Jetter and Jay Walker examine whether media coverage of mass shootings leads to “copycat” shootings in subsequent days. By comparing shootings that occurred around the same time as natural disasters (and were therefore not covered as extensively in the media) to those that weren’t, they find that media coverage has a sizeable “copycat” effect.