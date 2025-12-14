Podcast: Why Disgust Matters

Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent article ‘The Case for Disgust’, which argues that disgust ought to inform our moral and political judgments. They consider the evolutionary basis of the disgust response, ideological differences in disgust sensitivity, and whether disgust is an irrational bias or a useful indicator of further harms.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:26 The Case for Disgust

01:36 Functions of Disgust in Morality

03:10 Evolutionary Basis of Disgust

04:31 Disgust and Contamination

08:08 Disgust in Social and Political Contexts

17:01 Disgust and Symbolic Values

21:16 Disgust as a Heuristic for Harm

21:55 Introduction to Homosexuality and Polyamory

22:23 Disgust and Polyamory

22:52 Moral Disgust and Social Norms

25:07 Incest and Moral Dumbfounding

28:08 Homosexuality and Social Conservatism

31:48 Disgust as a Moral Heuristic

36:25 Abortion and Moral Disgust

42:46 Symbolic Values and Community Norms

Watch the full video below: