Podcast: Why Disgust Matters

Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent article ‘The Case for Disgust’, which argues that disgust ought to inform our moral and political judgments. They consider the evolutionary basis of the disgust response, ideological differences in disgust sensitivity, and whether disgust is an irrational bias or a useful indicator of further harms.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Overview
00:26 The Case for Disgust
01:36 Functions of Disgust in Morality
03:10 Evolutionary Basis of Disgust
04:31 Disgust and Contamination
08:08 Disgust in Social and Political Contexts
17:01 Disgust and Symbolic Values
21:16 Disgust as a Heuristic for Harm
21:55 Introduction to Homosexuality and Polyamory
22:23 Disgust and Polyamory
22:52 Moral Disgust and Social Norms
25:07 Incest and Moral Dumbfounding
28:08 Homosexuality and Social Conservatism
31:48 Disgust as a Moral Heuristic
36:25 Abortion and Moral Disgust
42:46 Symbolic Values and Community Norms
