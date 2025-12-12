Written by Noah Carl.

Have behaviour geneticists dropped the ball? Responding to a comment on my previous article, I said I was surprised they weren’t engaging with Sasha Gusev — the Harvard professor who claims the heritability of IQ has been massively overestimated. After all, the debate here is about genes and individual differences, which isn’t nearly as controversial as genes and group differences. So why aren’t the leading lights of behaviour genetics rushing to the defence of their field?