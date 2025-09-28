Podcast: Should the right engage in cancel culture?

Bo and Noah discuss the outburst of cancel culture that followed Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They consider whether people who say distasteful things in public should be fired, how useful the friend–enemy distinction is for understanding politics, and to what extent principles matter.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Topic Overview

00:26 The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: A Tragic Event

02:02 Free Speech and Cancellations: A Complex Debate

04:11 Case Studies: Controversial Statements and Consequences

08:32 Public vs. Private Discourse: Where to Draw the Line?

10:03 Social Media’s Role in Modern Free Speech

19:54 Cultural Norms and Offensiveness: A Global Perspective

22:04 The Importance of Shared Values in Society

27:32 Condemnation and Hypocrisy: Reactions to Tragedy

35:46 Conservative and Leftist Kinship

36:43 Celebrating Deaths: A Moral Dilemma

38:38 Social Norms and Free Speech

38:57 The Case of Daria Dugina

40:46 Cancel Culture and Social Norms

51:28 Friend-Enemy Distinction and Liberalism

53:18 The Right’s Response to Cancel Culture

01:03:38 Jimmy Kimmel and Cancel Culture

01:09:16 Final Thoughts on Free Speech and Cancel Culture

Watch the full video below: