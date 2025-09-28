Podcast: Should the right engage in cancel culture?

Bo and Noah discuss the outburst of cancel culture that followed Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They consider whether people who say distasteful things in public should be fired, how useful the friend–enemy distinction is for understanding politics, and to what extent principles matter.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Topic Overview
00:26 The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: A Tragic Event
02:02 Free Speech and Cancellations: A Complex Debate
04:11 Case Studies: Controversial Statements and Consequences
08:32 Public vs. Private Discourse: Where to Draw the Line?
10:03 Social Media’s Role in Modern Free Speech
19:54 Cultural Norms and Offensiveness: A Global Perspective
22:04 The Importance of Shared Values in Society
27:32 Condemnation and Hypocrisy: Reactions to Tragedy
35:46 Conservative and Leftist Kinship
36:43 Celebrating Deaths: A Moral Dilemma
38:38 Social Norms and Free Speech
38:57 The Case of Daria Dugina
40:46 Cancel Culture and Social Norms
51:28 Friend-Enemy Distinction and Liberalism
53:18 The Right’s Response to Cancel Culture
01:03:38 Jimmy Kimmel and Cancel Culture
01:09:16 Final Thoughts on Free Speech and Cancel Culture
