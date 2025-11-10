Debate: Can Intelligence Be Engineered?

Noah Carl and Emil Kirkegaard debate the philosophers Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith about the thesis of their book Why Machines Will Never Rule the World — that artificial general intelligence is “impossible”. The discussion covers the the challenges of modelling complex systems, the nature of human creativity, and the evolution of human intelligence.

00:00 Introduction and Guest Introductions

00:41 Debate Setup and Initial Arguments

01:31 Defining Intelligence and Engineering Challenges

02:29 Explicit vs Implicit Engineering in AI

03:46 The Limits of Machine Learning

06:02 Critique and Counterarguments

10:30 The Turing Test and Its Limitations

15:55 Creativity and Novelty in AI

26:36 Holistic View of Intelligence

30:04 Evolution and Intelligence: From Bacteria to Social Mammals

31:09 AI and Human Emotions: Mimicking Nature

32:08 Challenges in Understanding Biological Neural Networks

34:10 The Limits of Simulating Physics and Evolution

35:46 Mathematics and the Complexity of Life

37:13 The Inherent Irregularities of Natural Systems

39:28 Skepticism About AI’s Potential

41:50 The Future of AI and Its Limitations

44:54 The Role of Thermodynamics in Understanding AI

56:11 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Projects

