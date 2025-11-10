Debate: Can Intelligence Be Engineered?

Noah Carl and Emil Kirkegaard debate the philosophers Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith about the thesis of their book Why Machines Will Never Rule the World — that artificial general intelligence is “impossible”. The discussion covers the the challenges of modelling complex systems, the nature of human creativity, and the evolution of human intelligence.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Guest Introductions
00:41 Debate Setup and Initial Arguments
01:31 Defining Intelligence and Engineering Challenges
02:29 Explicit vs Implicit Engineering in AI
03:46 The Limits of Machine Learning
06:02 Critique and Counterarguments
10:30 The Turing Test and Its Limitations
15:55 Creativity and Novelty in AI
26:36 Holistic View of Intelligence
30:04 Evolution and Intelligence: From Bacteria to Social Mammals
31:09 AI and Human Emotions: Mimicking Nature
32:08 Challenges in Understanding Biological Neural Networks
34:10 The Limits of Simulating Physics and Evolution
35:46 Mathematics and the Complexity of Life
37:13 The Inherent Irregularities of Natural Systems
39:28 Skepticism About AI’s Potential
41:50 The Future of AI and Its Limitations
44:54 The Role of Thermodynamics in Understanding AI
56:11 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Projects
