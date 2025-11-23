Podcast: Is Feminization Degrading Institutions?

Bo and Noah discuss Helen Andrews’ article on the “feminization” of institutions, as well as the responses from David French, Richard Hanania, Paul Bloom and Bo himself. They consider whether men and women differ in their propensity for truth-seeking, how scientific institutions generate knowledge, and why some male-dominated institutions are not concerned with truth.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction to the Aporia Podcast
00:26 Helen Andrews’ Thesis on Feminization
02:33 Criticisms and Responses to Andrews’ Article
08:09 The Evolutionary Case for Gender Differences
19:41 Coalitional Morality and Gender
30:22 Group Dynamics and Gender Interaction Effects
35:14 The Impact of Wokeness and Cancel Culture
36:23 Paul Bloom’s Article and the Scout vs. Soldier Mindset
39:30 Masculinity Archetypes: The Artist and the Berserker
39:46 Autism and Gender Differences
43:10 Greater Male Variance and Its Implications
53:18 The Role of Traditional Sex Roles in Academia
56:02 Meritocracy and Gender in Academia
58:50 The Influence of Feminization on Institutions
01:03:34 Final Thoughts on Gender and Institutional Change
