Podcast: Is Feminization Degrading Institutions?

Bo and Noah discuss Helen Andrews’ article on the “feminization” of institutions, as well as the responses from David French, Richard Hanania, Paul Bloom and Bo himself. They consider whether men and women differ in their propensity for truth-seeking, how scientific institutions generate knowledge, and why some male-dominated institutions are not concerned with truth.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction to the Aporia Podcast

00:26 Helen Andrews’ Thesis on Feminization

02:33 Criticisms and Responses to Andrews’ Article

08:09 The Evolutionary Case for Gender Differences

19:41 Coalitional Morality and Gender

30:22 Group Dynamics and Gender Interaction Effects

35:14 The Impact of Wokeness and Cancel Culture

36:23 Paul Bloom’s Article and the Scout vs. Soldier Mindset

39:30 Masculinity Archetypes: The Artist and the Berserker

39:46 Autism and Gender Differences

43:10 Greater Male Variance and Its Implications

53:18 The Role of Traditional Sex Roles in Academia

56:02 Meritocracy and Gender in Academia

58:50 The Influence of Feminization on Institutions

01:03:34 Final Thoughts on Gender and Institutional Change

