Podcast: Myth, Morality and the Right

Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent essays ‘In Defense of Christianity’ and ‘Against Libertine Conservatism’. They consider the case for a mythopoetic form of Christianity, the rise of secular substitutes for the sacred, and the dangers of a conservatism that conflates vulgarity with strength.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Apologies
00:48 Defense of Christianity: Myth vs. Literalism
06:50 The Role of Sacredness in Religion
18:01 Critique of New Atheism
26:28 Libertine Conservatism: A New Critique
32:07 Debating the Salaciousness of Ads
32:32 Christian Perspective on Sexualization
34:22 Criticism of Libertine Conservatism
38:21 Progressive Criticism and White Identity
45:03 Jesus’ Teachings and Political Zealotry
50:14 Modern Dating and Political Divides
58:09 Concluding Thoughts on Christianity and Enlightenment
