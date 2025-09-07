Podcast: Myth, Morality and the Right

Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent essays ‘In Defense of Christianity’ and ‘Against Libertine Conservatism’. They consider the case for a mythopoetic form of Christianity, the rise of secular substitutes for the sacred, and the dangers of a conservatism that conflates vulgarity with strength.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Apologies

00:48 Defense of Christianity: Myth vs. Literalism

06:50 The Role of Sacredness in Religion

18:01 Critique of New Atheism

26:28 Libertine Conservatism: A New Critique

32:07 Debating the Salaciousness of Ads

32:32 Christian Perspective on Sexualization

34:22 Criticism of Libertine Conservatism

38:21 Progressive Criticism and White Identity

45:03 Jesus’ Teachings and Political Zealotry

50:14 Modern Dating and Political Divides

58:09 Concluding Thoughts on Christianity and Enlightenment

Watch the full video below: