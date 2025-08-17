Podcast: Capitalism, Cars and Conservatism

Bo and Noah discuss their respective articles dealing with two of modern conservatives’ most cherished institutions: ‘Conservatism contra capitalism?’ and ‘Why conservatives should be anti-car’.
This episode is audio only.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Overview
00:39 Conservatism and Capitalism: A Complex Relationship
01:54 Critiques of Capitalism from a Conservative Perspective
05:49 Cultural and Economic Conservatism: A Global Perspective
14:03 Market Transactions and Sacred Values
18:57 Trust and Market-Based Societies
31:19 Inequality and Social Disruption
37:52 The Influence of Social Media on Market Rewards
38:49 The Phenomenon of Winner-Take-All Markets
41:09 The Impact of HiFi Recording on Local Singers
46:18 The Role of Specialization in Modern Society
49:46 The Automobile: A Conservative Critique
59:02 The Case for 15-Minute Cities
01:08:03 Balancing Nostalgia and Progress
Listen to the full podcast below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Aporia to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.