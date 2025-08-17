Podcast: Capitalism, Cars and Conservatism

Bo and Noah discuss their respective articles dealing with two of modern conservatives’ most cherished institutions: ‘Conservatism contra capitalism?’ and ‘Why conservatives should be anti-car’.

This episode is audio only.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:39 Conservatism and Capitalism: A Complex Relationship

01:54 Critiques of Capitalism from a Conservative Perspective

05:49 Cultural and Economic Conservatism: A Global Perspective

14:03 Market Transactions and Sacred Values

18:57 Trust and Market-Based Societies

31:19 Inequality and Social Disruption

37:52 The Influence of Social Media on Market Rewards

38:49 The Phenomenon of Winner-Take-All Markets

41:09 The Impact of HiFi Recording on Local Singers

46:18 The Role of Specialization in Modern Society

49:46 The Automobile: A Conservative Critique

59:02 The Case for 15-Minute Cities

01:08:03 Balancing Nostalgia and Progress

