Podcast: Explaining the black–white homicide gap

Bo and Noah discuss Noah’s recent article “What explains the black-white homicide gap?” They consider why common explanations like poverty and family breakdown fall short, whether alternative theories are any better, and how IQ relates to criminal offending.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Guest Introduction

00:30 Controversial Article on Racial Differences in Crime

00:50 Case Study: Iryna Zarutska's Murder

01:56 Exploring Racial Homicide Statistics

09:15 Debunking Common Theories: Poverty and Crime

20:41 Family Structure and Crime Rates

29:28 IQ and Crime Disparities

30:18 IQ and Crime: Exploring the Correlation

31:17 Theories on IQ and Violent Behavior

31:54 Time Preference and Intelligence

32:35 Pro-Social Behavior and Intelligence

34:55 Racial Disparities in Crime Rates

37:38 Antisocial Personality Traits and Crime

42:01 Testosterone Levels and Criminal Behavior

52:59 Policy Recommendations and Social Implications

01:00:56 Concluding Thoughts on Crime and Society

Watch the full video below: