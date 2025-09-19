Podcast: Explaining the black–white homicide gap

Bo and Noah discuss Noah’s recent article “What explains the black-white homicide gap?” They consider why common explanations like poverty and family breakdown fall short, whether alternative theories are any better, and how IQ relates to criminal offending.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Guest Introduction
00:30 Controversial Article on Racial Differences in Crime
00:50 Case Study: Iryna Zarutska's Murder
01:56 Exploring Racial Homicide Statistics
09:15 Debunking Common Theories: Poverty and Crime
20:41 Family Structure and Crime Rates
29:28 IQ and Crime Disparities
30:18 IQ and Crime: Exploring the Correlation
31:17 Theories on IQ and Violent Behavior
31:54 Time Preference and Intelligence
32:35 Pro-Social Behavior and Intelligence
34:55 Racial Disparities in Crime Rates
37:38 Antisocial Personality Traits and Crime
42:01 Testosterone Levels and Criminal Behavior
52:59 Policy Recommendations and Social Implications
01:00:56 Concluding Thoughts on Crime and Society
