Podcast: Pinker and "not going there"

Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent article “Pinker is wrong: We should “go there”. They consider whether “not going there” would even work, why statistical discrimination is rational, and the harms of not discussing race and IQ.

00:00 Introduction to the Aporia Podcast

00:26 Overview of the Article ‘Pinker Is Wrong’

00:43 The Taboo over Discussing Race and IQ

02:50 Pinker’s Argument and the Concept of Steel-manning

06:02 Critique of Pinker’s Argument

09:16 The Case for and Against Censorship

21:52 Bayesian Priors and Rational Discrimination

28:12 The Implications of Environmental vs. Genetic Causes

29:35 Debating the Social Benefits of Research

30:11 Understanding Race Differences in Intelligence

33:48 The Gentleman’s Agreement and Its Implications

35:34 Challenges of Data Collection and Proxies

38:35 The Role of Culture and Stereotypes

41:16 The Importance of Addressing Disparities

45:15 Pinker’s Perspective on Censorship

58:38 Concluding Thoughts on Free Speech and Academic Freedom

