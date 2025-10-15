Podcast: Pinker and "not going there"

Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent article “Pinker is wrong: We should “go there”. They consider whether “not going there” would even work, why statistical discrimination is rational, and the harms of not discussing race and IQ.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction to the Aporia Podcast
00:26 Overview of the Article ‘Pinker Is Wrong’
00:43 The Taboo over Discussing Race and IQ
02:50 Pinker’s Argument and the Concept of Steel-manning
06:02 Critique of Pinker’s Argument
09:16 The Case for and Against Censorship
21:52 Bayesian Priors and Rational Discrimination
28:12 The Implications of Environmental vs. Genetic Causes
29:35 Debating the Social Benefits of Research
30:11 Understanding Race Differences in Intelligence
33:48 The Gentleman’s Agreement and Its Implications
35:34 Challenges of Data Collection and Proxies
38:35 The Role of Culture and Stereotypes
41:16 The Importance of Addressing Disparities
45:15 Pinker’s Perspective on Censorship
58:38 Concluding Thoughts on Free Speech and Academic Freedom
