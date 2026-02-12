Podcast: Trump and Deportations

Bo and Noah discuss their recent essays, ‘The Ruin of Conservatism’ and ‘The trouble with Trump’s deportations’. They consider to what extent Donald Trump’s character is a political liability, damaging conservatism at home and abroad. They then turn to his immigration policy, which looks unlikely to deliver what supporters hope for.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Welcome

00:32 Critique of Donald Trump

01:30 Trump’s Immigration Policies

05:16 Trump’s Character and Behavior

09:58 Trump’s Greenland Proposal

17:12 Impact on US and Global Politics

19:13 Trump’s Influence on Conservatism

35:24 Immigration Under Trump vs. Biden

39:12 Analyzing Immigration Trends Under Trump

39:52 Economic Factors Influencing Illegal Immigration

40:45 The Inefficiency of ICE Crackdowns

43:32 Trump’s Deportation Numbers Compared to Obama and Biden

47:14 The Case for E-Verify

49:21 Business Lobby Influence on Immigration Policy

53:53 Challenges and Arguments Against Mass Deportation

01:02:31 Cultural and Political Implications of Immigration Policies

01:11:04 Concluding Thoughts on Immigration and Trump

Watch the full video below: