Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent essay ‘Against Efficiency’, which explores whether our relentless pursuit of precision and convenience has come at the expense of true happiness. The conversation covers everything from baseball analytics to the Amish community.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Overview
00:32 The Case Against Efficiency
02:27 Efficiency in Personal Relationships
05:37 Efficiency in Reading and Cultural Pursuits
12:42 Efficiency in Sports: Baseball Analytics
20:50 Efficiency in Chess: The Impact of Computers
28:46 Local Identity in Sports
29:45 Player Empowerment and Team Loyalty
32:52 The Impact of Efficiency on Community
36:12 Convenience vs. Human Flourishing
40:44 Happiness and Technological Advancement
44:48 Evolutionary Perspectives on Happiness
49:31 The Role of Inefficiency in Meaningful Lives
57:56 Balancing Efficiency and Meaning
