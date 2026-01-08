Bo and Noah discuss Bo’s recent essay ‘Against Efficiency’, which explores whether our relentless pursuit of precision and convenience has come at the expense of true happiness. The conversation covers everything from baseball analytics to the Amish community.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:32 The Case Against Efficiency

02:27 Efficiency in Personal Relationships

05:37 Efficiency in Reading and Cultural Pursuits

12:42 Efficiency in Sports: Baseball Analytics

20:50 Efficiency in Chess: The Impact of Computers

28:46 Local Identity in Sports

29:45 Player Empowerment and Team Loyalty

32:52 The Impact of Efficiency on Community

36:12 Convenience vs. Human Flourishing

40:44 Happiness and Technological Advancement

44:48 Evolutionary Perspectives on Happiness

49:31 The Role of Inefficiency in Meaningful Lives

57:56 Balancing Efficiency and Meaning

Watch the full video: