Bo and Noah discuss Noah’s recent essay ‘Why are intelligent people more liberal?’, which examines the link between intelligence and social liberalism. They consider whether cognitive errors and elite blind spots are more important for explaining the link than pro-sociality and moral universalism. And they ask what this all means for conservatism.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction and Overview

01:27 Defining Social Liberalism

02:32 Intelligence and Political Identity

04:53 Correlation Between Intelligence and Social Liberalism

09:02 Potential Causal Explanations

11:32 Cognitive Errors and Social Norms

22:21 Pro-Social Behavior and Intelligence

26:21 Tradition vs. Novelty

32:49 Discrimination Against Conservatives in Academia

33:28 Evolutionary Novelties and Moral Expertise

34:28 Cognitive Errors and Political Views

35:16 Populism and Intellectual Elites

36:59 Intelligence and Unusual Political Views

38:22 Political Interest and IQ Correlation

38:59 Political Identity and Online Behavior

43:34 Social Liberalism and Intelligence

44:34 Paternalism and Social Norms

49:36 Reasoning and Moral Principles

56:00 Promoting Intellectualism on the Right

58:42 Concluding Thoughts on Social Liberalism and Conservatism

Watch the full video below: