Bo and Noah discuss Noah’s recent essay ‘Why are intelligent people more liberal?’, which examines the link between intelligence and social liberalism. They consider whether cognitive errors and elite blind spots are more important for explaining the link than pro-sociality and moral universalism. And they ask what this all means for conservatism.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Overview
01:27 Defining Social Liberalism
02:32 Intelligence and Political Identity
04:53 Correlation Between Intelligence and Social Liberalism
09:02 Potential Causal Explanations
11:32 Cognitive Errors and Social Norms
22:21 Pro-Social Behavior and Intelligence
26:21 Tradition vs. Novelty
32:49 Discrimination Against Conservatives in Academia
33:28 Evolutionary Novelties and Moral Expertise
34:28 Cognitive Errors and Political Views
35:16 Populism and Intellectual Elites
36:59 Intelligence and Unusual Political Views
38:22 Political Interest and IQ Correlation
38:59 Political Identity and Online Behavior
43:34 Social Liberalism and Intelligence
44:34 Paternalism and Social Norms
49:36 Reasoning and Moral Principles
56:00 Promoting Intellectualism on the Right
58:42 Concluding Thoughts on Social Liberalism and Conservatism
Watch the full video below: