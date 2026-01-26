Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
2h

Liberal crying that we need to go back to being respectable losers. Those days are over, get in the crystal.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Aporia and others
Egg Shells's avatar
Egg Shells
1h

You can compromise with progressives who forcibly remove children from their parents to perform gender experiments on them, ruin the careers of researchers who make unpopular points, and let rapists free so ICE can’t safely deport them from prison. Or you can compromise with Trump who is “boorish” and dishonest.

Dishonest! The previous administration hid the President’s obvious mental incapacity! They spied on their opponents and setup kangaroo courts to prevent candidates from democratically opposing them! They worked with social media companies to stifle debate that disagreed with their own positions (many things the gov said were right, many were wrong). Democrats have been no more honest about ICE than Trump has been — just look at Newsom.

And foreign policy — Biden’s signature proposal, from his SOTU was a pier off Gaza! Do you know what happened to that pier? Does “Afghanistan withdrawal” even ring a bell anymore with our TikTok attention spans?

The idea that the, “President’s erratic behavior paves the way for a radical AOC administration” is absurd. Maybe AOC will be president one day. I don’t know the future. But it will not be because of Trump. I genuinely don’t know where this comes from.

When Republicans lose elections it empowers the left, and Democrats use their positions to shore up left wing power.

I think conservatives’ vision for who should be President is a losing proposition. Try it, write down exactly the type of person you want to run for President on the Republican ticket. Better yet, make it the name of a real person. It will be a loser.

The right is a coalition of people that oppose the left. Unfortunately we do not have the unity in ideas the left does. The alternative is the left.

Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture