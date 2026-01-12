Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Londoner's avatar
Londoner
1h

'Homosexuals and high-skilled immigrants do not pose any obvious threat to people of low intelligence.'

Er, they do if they're more likely to be abusive or exploitative, as those of lower intelligence will be more vulnerable before and after the fact by virtue of being less able to detect malintent to begin with. It therefore makes sense for the less intelligent to protect themselves by avoiding risks completely rather than engaging with the risky when one knows that one is less able to separate friend from foe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tacet's avatar
Tacet
5m

The projection Noah describes is the Golden Rule applied. I want freedom and emotional support, and so I'll do unto others. Confucius and the Greek and Roman moralists took the better tact here, whether in the concept of benevolence (ren) or in the timeless distinction between friend and flatterer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture