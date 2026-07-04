Podcast: The Future of Wokeness

Noah is joined by Nathan Cofnas to discuss wokeness—past, present and future. They begin by discussing the extraordinary backlash to Nathan’s appointment at Ghent University. The conversation then shifts to the ideology of wokeness itself. Noah suggests that wokeness has become much less influential outside of academia, while Nathan argues that it has become institutionalised. They conclude by discussing prospects for a “hereditarian revolution”.
Timestamps:
00:00 Welcome and Overview
01:16 Attack in Ghent
02:43 Department Turns on Him
04:39 Police and Prosecutor Inaction
06:00 Petitions and Media Hit Pieces
08:11 Journal Controversy Fallout
12:28 Cambridge DEI Story
15:19 Ghent Timeline and Protest Culture
17:28 Research Project and Pivot to Wokeness
18:18 Wokeism Defined
21:05 How to Be Anti-Woke
24:10 Institutionalization After 2020
26:50 Culture Shift vs Institutions
29:10 Business Incentives Not Ideology
30:42 Youth Attitudes and Survey Data
32:57 Israel Palestine Through Woke Lens
34:05 Will Democrats Rebrand DEI
35:32 DEI Campaign Fallout
36:50 Swing Voters and Woke Backlash
37:44 Is Wokeness Fading
40:05 Cancel Culture Then Now
43:31 Elites Intelligence and Woke
45:23 Ideology Versus Tactics
54:32 Strategies for Equality
58:50 Hereditarian Revolution Ahead
01:06:31 Embryo Selection and Future IQ
01:07:25 Next Election and Closing
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