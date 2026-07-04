Podcast: The Future of Wokeness

Noah is joined by Nathan Cofnas to discuss wokeness—past, present and future. They begin by discussing the extraordinary backlash to Nathan’s appointment at Ghent University. The conversation then shifts to the ideology of wokeness itself. Noah suggests that wokeness has become much less influential outside of academia, while Nathan argues that it has become institutionalised. They conclude by discussing prospects for a “hereditarian revolution”.

Timestamps:

00:00 Welcome and Overview

01:16 Attack in Ghent

02:43 Department Turns on Him

04:39 Police and Prosecutor Inaction

06:00 Petitions and Media Hit Pieces

08:11 Journal Controversy Fallout

12:28 Cambridge DEI Story

15:19 Ghent Timeline and Protest Culture

17:28 Research Project and Pivot to Wokeness

18:18 Wokeism Defined

21:05 How to Be Anti-Woke

24:10 Institutionalization After 2020

26:50 Culture Shift vs Institutions

29:10 Business Incentives Not Ideology

30:42 Youth Attitudes and Survey Data

32:57 Israel Palestine Through Woke Lens

34:05 Will Democrats Rebrand DEI

35:32 DEI Campaign Fallout

36:50 Swing Voters and Woke Backlash

37:44 Is Wokeness Fading

40:05 Cancel Culture Then Now

43:31 Elites Intelligence and Woke

45:23 Ideology Versus Tactics

54:32 Strategies for Equality

58:50 Hereditarian Revolution Ahead

01:06:31 Embryo Selection and Future IQ

01:07:25 Next Election and Closing

Watch the full video below: