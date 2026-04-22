Noah is joined by Davide Piffer to discuss a recent paper by Ali Akbari and colleagues (published in the prestigious journal Nature). The paper presents evidence of selection for intelligence in Europeans over the last 18,000 years. However, it fails to cite prior work by Davide and others. Noah and Davide discuss the science and ethics of this controversy.
Timestamps:
00:00 Welcome and Paper Overview
00:43 Key Findings Across Traits
02:43 Controlling for Ancestry
08:14 Confounds and Genetic Hitchhiking
11:27 Data Embargo Controversy
12:48 Challenging the Sapient Paradox
17:09 Polygenic vs Single Gene Selection
21:30 How This Compares to Piffer’s Research
24:50 Citation Dispute and Complaints
38:14 Future Directions and Africa Data
41:23 New Project on Civilization Stages
44:51 Closing Remarks
Watch the full video below: