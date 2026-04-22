Noah is joined by Davide Piffer to discuss a recent paper by Ali Akbari and colleagues (published in the prestigious journal Nature). The paper presents evidence of selection for intelligence in Europeans over the last 18,000 years. However, it fails to cite prior work by Davide and others. Noah and Davide discuss the science and ethics of this controversy.

Timestamps:

00:00 Welcome and Paper Overview

00:43 Key Findings Across Traits

02:43 Controlling for Ancestry

08:14 Confounds and Genetic Hitchhiking

11:27 Data Embargo Controversy

12:48 Challenging the Sapient Paradox

17:09 Polygenic vs Single Gene Selection

21:30 How This Compares to Piffer’s Research

24:50 Citation Dispute and Complaints

38:14 Future Directions and Africa Data

41:23 New Project on Civilization Stages

44:51 Closing Remarks

Watch the full video below: