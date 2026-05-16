Podcast: Genes and Social Mobility

Noah is joined by Gregory Clark to discuss his research on genes and social mobility. They first cover his 2023 paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, as well as the criticisms it provoked and Greg’s responses to them. They next turn to the taboo within academia surrounding genetic causes of social outcomes. They conclude by discussing Greg’s forthcoming book: For Whom the Bell Curve Tolls.

Timestamps:

00:00 Welcome and Guest Intro

00:55 Inside the PNAS Study

04:18 Genetics vs Culture Clues

07:52 Publication Pushback

09:20 Scandinavian Replication

11:39 Assortative Mating Explained

14:58 Marriage Patterns and Inequality

18:57 How People Match by Status

25:34 Building the Massive Dataset

32:10 What Social Status Means

37:13 Responding to Critics

39:43 Sibling Correlations Argument

42:32 Wealth Shocks Fade Out

45:34 Adoption and Adult Outcomes

46:30 Norway Study and Wilson Effect

48:48 Critiques and Measurement Error

52:39 Moral Panic and Racism Claims

56:24 Funding Bias in Social Science

01:01:36 Why Even Geneticists Downplay Genes

01:04:24 Where the Field Goes Next

01:06:19 Book Publishing Roadblocks

01:12:05 Book Structure and Policy Implications

01:15:46 Academic Publishing Chills Debate

01:19:30 Closing Thoughts and Farewell

Watch the full video below: