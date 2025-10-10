Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Weiss's avatar
Elizabeth Weiss
10h

Studying race differences (even in relation to IQ) doesn't make one a racist or supportive of racism any more than studying sex differences makes one a sexist or supportive of sexism. Only through understanding the true causes of differences can we get away from the blame game being pushed by critical race theorists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Realist's avatar
Realist
9hEdited

Bo, thanks for an excellent rebuttal to Pinker's stand on IQ and race. I have been an admirer of Steven Pinker, and I find his recent stand puzzling.

"Race is both a biological and social reality, a product of evolutionary history and a salient marker of human identity. Intelligence, as measured by IQ, is strongly predictive of life outcomes, including educational attainment, income, rates of violence, and even marital stability."

These points are demonstrably true, and I would expect any rational, logical-thinking person to concur. Therefore, I suspect a political ideology narrative is involved.

"Since color-blindness will not happen in contemporary America, we must face reality as it is."

This is the case not only in America, but throughout Western Civilization, Asia, and even sub-Saharan Africa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture