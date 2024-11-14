Aporia

Steven Carr
Nov 14, 2024

I already came up with the language analogy in discussions with people who insist that there is no biological variation.

Black men have higher rates of prostate cancer than white men.

Extra money should be spent on screening black men.

Why should black men die so that Adam Rutherford can feel proud of not being a racist?

Compsci
Nov 14, 2024

To me the real issue here is “denialism”, and the ensuing required effort to maintain such against observable reality. In short, we won’t accept the differences in IQ (and certain behavioral characteristics) among the races, so we heretofore explained those differences in environmental ways. Those “theories” were shown one after another to fail explain inherent differences until at last such efforts have simply been abandoned in favor of DEI. Standards are lowered across the board and in most all institutions to meet DEI demands.

DEI is not only the latest “thing”, but perhaps the most pernicious of them all. It serves to simply ignore differences and promote mediocrity over meritocracy. In a society of generally declining IQ, with a public school system on life support attempting to “educate” our newly diverse population, how much more can society absorb before the “Critical Fraction” reaches its limit? Not much I think.

