Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin D's avatar
Justin D
Jun 13, 2024Edited

I've been thinking lately about how social science has transformed the modern world. If you look into all the major social movements since the end of WW2, they all had some sort of backing by social science research - everything from the UNESCO Statement on Race to Brown vs. Board of Education, to open borders immigration. It now appears obvious that most of that research was of poor quality or outright fraudulent, and the the research that should have been completed was prohibited for ideological reasons.

There are a number of theories lately about the rise of "wokeness" and the root causes of our modern social milieu, but in almost every case it seems the the arguments for radical change were supported by bad science. I know many highly educated liberal-minded people and they commonly justify their beliefs with various social science dogma. They are technically making the best educated decision based on the scientific knowledge they are exposed to, it's just that the science is often of poor quality. The conservatives, with their instinctual mistrust of intellectuals, ended up being right on many issues simply because they didn't believe the experts.

Perhaps the replication crisis, our racial turmoil, mass migration and even the explosion of transgenderism in kids all have the same root cause - bad science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Godfree Roberts's avatar
Godfree Roberts
Jun 13, 2024

In an earlier, pre-Woke world, the world's biggest genetics researcher, BGI, was collecting DNA samples from geniuses around the world. Many Google staff were invited to contribute, but the bulk of the samples came from China, where geniuses a plentiful. As I recall, the IQ division was run by a teenager, a fascinating story in itself.

Steve Hsu, who was involved with BGI knows the history, which would make a good Aporia feature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture