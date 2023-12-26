Aporia

Aporia

Graham Cunningham
Dec 26, 2023Edited

Whilst this is an excellent essay about race - and race realism - I think it is important to be clear that for many (perhaps most) white Progressives, the real psychological driver of their stance is not primarily even about race. Being anti-racism is really about signalling that you are a nicer (and more sophisticated) person than your fellow 'deplorable' white peers. It is a war of white on white and Race is just a proxy. Western middle class liberalism has long been on a headlong pathological self-destructiveness that will mystify future historians when they survey the wreckage. https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/invasion-of-the-virtue-signallers

2 replies
Justin D
Dec 27, 2023Edited

So, from reading this article and other sources on the topic, it seems like the following statements are true:

1. There has never been any direct evidence that human population groups have the same average cognitive abilities. In fact, all experiments have shown otherwise.

2. The theory that all groups have the same average cognitive ability was based on ideas that seemed plausible at the time, but have become difficult to believe with current genetics data.

3. Cognitive equality was originally a fringe theory, but became popular due to ideological pressure after the second world war.

4. Many of our failed social policies were based on the assumption this theory was true.

The worst part of this, besides all the millions of people who have been hurt by our failed social policies, is what this says about human beings. Our best and brightest believed an incredibly dangerous lie, that in retrospect seems pretty silly, but vanishingly few people ever went against the grain and opposed it.

2 replies
