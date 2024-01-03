Aporia

Luke Croft
Jan 3, 2024

In the realm of politics, HBD researchers need to understand that they're dealing with an entirely different beast. Ordinary people, including most elites, are not maniacally obsessed with the truth. Politics concerns human emotion and the reigning morality through which interests are arbitrated.

I appreciate the work Aporia and others do in helping people to more accurately understand the world, but ultimately, there is only a small minority of people who are open to, curious, or autistic enough to follow the truth, no matter what taboo/s it violates. Ordinary people, including most elites, do not have the mindset of HBD researchers and merely adhere to ideology, morality, or what power says. The idea that it's simply about the facts and that if we just get the facts out there eventually, it will be accepted is wrong. It's not about facts; it's about morality. Until that morality changes, no amount of GWAS studies is going to change things.

I believe Nick Land described the HBD community best regarding the type of people it attracts:

"Indeed, it is widely accepted within the accursed ‘community’ itself that most of those stubborn and awkward enough to educate themselves on the topic of human biological variation are significantly socially retarded’, with low verbal inhibition, low empathy, and low social integration, resulting in chronic maladaptation to group expectations. The typical EQs of this group can be extracted as the approximate square root of their IQs. Mild autism is typical, sufficient to approach their fellow beings in a spirit of detached, natural-scientific curiosity, but not so advanced as to compel total cosmic disengagement."

Jan 3, 2024

Culture, including political stability, access to education, energy infrastructure (electricity that allows one to read after hours), family history/traditions, expectations, and some genetics. All contribute to intelligence. I'm fairly certain I don't have the kind of IQ necessary to survive by hunting, but I do have enough of the right kind of IQ to survive in the USA. If genes were the heavyweight, then why do countries that are next to each other and genetically similar have significantly different average IQs? The following figures from worldpopulationreview. Thailand (88), Cambodia (99.75), Laos (80.99). Then there's the grouping of European nations by skin color (white). Break that down by country and a different picture emerges. Hungary (99.24), Romania (86.88). Here's another example from 2 neighboring African nations: Cameroon (67.76), Chad (78.87). There's much more than genetics going on here. A low level of emancipation and schooling of girls likely contributes to skewing country scores, and also likely reduces scores of boys due to the male competitive need to prove themselves vis-a-vis girls. The human brain is very malleable during fetal development and in the earliest years, and more of the population with access to education changes the averages.

