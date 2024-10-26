Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BWS92082's avatar
BWS92082
Oct 26, 2024

Suggestion: Invite the creators of the hit pieces to a debate and put it on YouTube.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Razib Khan's avatar
Razib Khan
Oct 26, 2024

if you guys want to make this sustainable might want to focus on the personalities of bo and noah, and cull some of the other peoples' content, and then try and make it supportable for just 2 people

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture