Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Andersen's avatar
Brett Andersen
21hEdited

Christianity is and always has been predicated on belief in the actual, historical virgin birth, death, and resurrection of God in the flesh.

You can try to promote a Christianity divorced from those propositions, but it will no longer be the religion that underlay the Western world for 2k years.

That Christianity is dead for educated, intellectually honest people, and it’s not coming back. This article comes off as an expression of the conservative impulse desperately grasping at straws (no offense).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Aporia and others
Brad Erickson's avatar
Brad Erickson
19h

Brilliant. Thoughtfully, carefully, lovingly so.

This may be Mr. Weingard’s greatest achievement, and, given his body of work, that is something marvelous.

Would that all thoughtful people read this, and think on it, and then do whatever can be done to share this sublime but complex thinking with those who are not thoughtful—who most need not just to hear it, but to live it.

And that is what is most powerful and impressive about this piece: It inspires, and vivifies. For me, for one, and hopefully many others.

Thank you, Bo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aporia
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture