Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Westering Sun's avatar
The Westering Sun
Aug 19

What’s missing here is recognition that the regime itself thrives on dissolving coherence and disrupting inherited norms. Against that backdrop, an embrace of traditional sexuality (even a boorish one) isn’t a betrayal of conservatism but a structural defence of civilizational vitality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Turok's avatar
Alexander Turok
Aug 18

"But manners are essential to any broad and peaceful social order. Without restraint and civility, liberty is impossible, for man cannot govern himself until he has tamed the tempests of his own soul. This is why Christianity was indispensable for the making of the West."

1/3rd of the German population killed in a horrific religiously-motivated war. Given that history I think religion is a bigger danger to social peace than men oggling sexy ads.

I'm disgusted by Trump's sleazy car-salesman personality, but I ultimately think it's the lesser evil compared to these medieval superstitious peasants who think "God's will" should determine our politics and that embryo selection is Satanic. The Sydney Sweeney ad was a celebration of beauty, of eugenics, of male sexuality. Even Trump, in his scammy way, celebrates wealth and accomplishment. Pro-lifers want us to celebrate these down syndrome babies and teenage mothers who don't abort their kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture