Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
Feb 28

"Making a state’s population go up for the sake of it is meaningless paper-clip maximizing."

Indeed, it is. As always, quality over quantity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
__browsing's avatar
__browsing
Feb 28

Great article. I agree with every point being made here, and I also appreciate the sensible comparison of AI-risk with much existentially safer bio-enhancement options.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture