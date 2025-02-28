Written by Arctotherium.

From the Canadian Century Initiative to Bill Clinton, “we need immigration to compensate for the low birth rate” is a common refrain. Those pushing this line rarely list the problems of population decline that immigration supposedly solves. Instead, we’re seduced by the notion that the economy or society is a sort of angry god that must be placated by additional human fuel, whatever the source. The population number going down is bad; immigration brings the population number up; therefore we need more immigration. (Composition isn’t mentioned.) Implicitly, this is a blank-slatist argument, relying on the fact that honest discussion about ethnic differences is excluded from public discourse.

Making a state’s population go up for the sake of it is meaningless paper-clip maximizing. Once you start looking at the reasons why a growing population might be beneficial (to an individual member of society or the proverbial social planner), it becomes clear that actually-existing immigration makes the problems of population decline worse, not better.

Effect on population ageing

The first thing to understand is that most of the problems of population decline, like pensions bankrupting the state or less innovation and entrepreneurship, are actually problems of population aging. That’s what separates the present decline, which is the result of low fertility, from past episodes such as the Black Death, which were caused by high mortality. Both involve decline, but in the latter case the survivors were youthful and vigorous and could bounce back quickly.

The thing is: immigrants age too. This means that while immigration can definitely reverse population decline, it can’t do much for population aging. Assuming immigrant age-structure and fertility remain constant, the difference in the working-age share of the population in 2060 between zero net migration and 2019 levels of migration in the United States is… 2% (57% vs 59%).

Working-age share of the US population over time, by immigration scenario. Note the small difference between zero immigration and the 2019 level. Source .

The picture for the European Union is similar. The difference in the old-age dependency ratio in 2016 between zero non-EU migration and the existing levels is tiny: 118:100 vs 114:100. By comparison, the 2015 level is 76:100. The total effect of all non-EU immigration on aging means that instead of this ratio increasing by 55% over 45 years, it will increase by “only” 50%.

Age-dependency ratios in different years in the EU, depending on fertility and immigration. The relevant columns here are the Central Scenario (status quo) and ZIM (zero immigration, no change in fertility). Source .

Because immigrants get older, trying to keep old-age dependency ratios constant this way is a fool’s errand. This can become farcical: maintaining 1995 South Korean age-dependency ratios would require about 100 million immigrants… per year, for a total of 5.1 billion by 2050. Needless to say, there are not 5.1 billion people on Earth who want to move to South Korea and are as productive as the average South Korean, which is the hidden premise in all proposals for using immigration to address old-age dependency ratios. I doubt there are even 5.1 million.

Astute readers might notice that I’ve been careful to use the term “old-age dependency ratio” rather than “dependency ratio.” Dependency ratios are not actually about age, they’re about productivity. Children and the elderly are much less able to take care of themselves. But being old or young is not the only way to be unproductive.

Fiscal effects: paying the pensions

The most immediate problem caused by population aging is that almost every wealthy country, and some middle income countries such as Brazil and Argentina, are paying out a large and growing fraction of GDP as pensions (or equivalents like Social Security). Italy, which by virtue of not having had much of a Baby Boom is one of the world’s oldest countries, currently leads the pack at 16.3% of GDP. This requires high levels of growth-stifling taxation, and greatly reduces the state’s fiscal room to maneuver in case of war or emergency.

Pension expenditures and share older than 65 by OECD country in 2018. Note Japan’s comparatively cheap pensions and Poland, Brazil and Argentina’s expensive ones. Source .

Democracies naturally tend towards vote-buying, and paying off current voters with the earnings of future generations who cannot vote is a winning strategy. This creates a Ponzi scheme in which huge fractions of state budgets are redistributed from current workers to retirees in ways that require an ever-growing number of workers to be sustainable. Productivity gains don’t usually help, because the expected living standards of retirees, often enforced by law, rise with productivity.

Change in real purchasing power by age group in Spain since 2008. Every group under 65 has gotten poorer; only pensioners’ living standards are improving. Source .

As countries age due to longer life expectancies and sub-replacement fertility, costs spiral upwards. All of this is compounded by high elderly voting rates and the increasing elderly share of the population, which makes reform extremely politically costly—even Vladimir Putin had trouble raising the retirement age by a few years to compensate for Russia’s rising life expectancy.

Direct fiscal effects. The “solution” to population ageing embraced by most European and Anglosphere governments has been allowing immigration to keep pension costs manageable. We’ve already seen that immigration barely matters for population aging, but there’s an even simpler reason why this doesn’t work: immigrants and their children are a fiscal cost, not a benefit. This is clearest in Denmark, which keeps very precise records of public benefits used and taxes paid.

Average net contribution to public finances by year in Denmark. MENAPT migrants are a cost at all ages. Danes and Westerners have a null effect, while other immigrants are a net negative despite contributing during their years of peak earnings. Source .

While other countries don’t have publicly-available data this granular, simple models of taxes paid and benefits used show that the same pattern exists in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Austria.

Every developed country in the world has a progressive taxation system and substantial redistribution via the welfare state. The precise threshold varies by country, but in general you need to have above-median (60th to 80th percentile) lifetime earnings to have a null effect on state finances, and above that (in the US, 90th percentile) to have a positive one. Immigrants, who on average have lower IQs and worse local language skills than their native counterparts, tend to be low earners when they work at all. This gets worse in the second generation, as better language skills and cultural assimilation are more than compensated for by greater eligibility for benefits, as well as the costs of education.

Unsurprisingly, there is a very strong correlation between an immigrant group’s performance in one European country and their performance in another. There is no magic cultural or policy sauce to make certain groups productive. Source .

It’s often claimed that this only applies in Europe, and that in America the median immigrant is a fiscal positive thanks to the US’s looser labor market laws, smaller welfare state and better sources of immigrants (Mexicans being more productive than Muslims, and non-Latin American immigration being strongly positively selected). But it’s not true. The US, by virtue of its very progressive taxation system, is actually more redistributive than European countries, not less.

Net redistribution to the bottom 50% by country. The US tax system relies heavily on steeply-progressive income taxes, rather than consumption taxes like the VAT, which makes it highly redistributive. Source .

This means low earners are even more of a fiscal drag in the US than they are in Europe. The median immigrant household uses more welfare programs and earns less than the median American household. If the median immigrant household were a fiscal positive, this would imply the median American household is a fiscal positive. But given the colossal size of the budget deficit, this simply cannot be true.

Welfare use by head-of-household status and program. Due to higher use by blacks and Hispanics, if you split by race, the gap would be even bigger. Illegals collect welfare via fraud or on behalf of their citizen children. Source .

Unlike with Europe, it’s not obvious if immigration as a whole is a fiscal positive or negative for the United States (because the US system is so progressive, one software engineer can pay for a lot of fruit pickers, to say nothing of Elon Musk). But the median and marginal immigrant, which is what matters for policy, is certainly a net negative. Trying to fix a budget deficit with immigration is like trying to cure dehydration by drinking sea water.

Indirect Fiscal Effects. There’s the more sophisticated claim that, while immigrants are direct fiscal negatives, they have indirect positive effects that outweigh them. If five Mexicans become construction workers, this frees up the Americans they replace to become managers or white collar workers, thereby earning more money, paying more taxes and compensating for the direct fiscal effect. The median Somali household in the Netherlands may cost the state a million euros over the course of their lifetime, but the new economic opportunities opened up by their presence will more than compensate for that.

This is plausible in the abstract, but doesn’t hold in practice. Gregory Cochran lays out the intuition:

Imagine a country with an average IQ of 100, some average amount of education (with some distribution), some average amount of capital per head (with some distribution of ownership of capital). Now add immigrants – 10% of the population – that are the same in every way. Same average IQ, same distribution of IQ, same average amount of capital and same distribution. They speak the same language. They have similar political traditions. In other words, it is as if the US had just peacefully annexed an imaginary country that’s a lot like Canada. Would the original inhabitants gain economically from this merger? Strikes me that this could only happen from economies of scale – since nothing has changed other than a 10% increase in overall size. There might be some diseconomies of scale as well. I wouldn’t expect a big payoff. Except for Nawapa, of course. Contrast this with a situation in which the extra 10% is fairly different – lower average IQ, much less education on average, don’t speak English. They don’t bring along a lot of capital. They have and bring along their native political traditions, like everyone, but theirs stink. I can easily see how those immigrants might have improved their economic lot but it’s kind of hard to see how bringing in people with low human capital benefits the original citizens more than bringing in people with considerably higher human capital. Yet it must, because adding more of the same clearly has a small effect, while adding in lower-skilled must have a big positive effect. Practically all the economists say so.

In other words, the supposed benefits from immigration are a special case of the benefits from a larger market: more opportunities for specialization, more competition, more innovation (which scales easily) and so on.

But when we look at the world, there’s no connection between population and living standards. People understand this intuitively. No one is really shocked that Iceland (population: 396,000) or New Zealand (population: 5,252,000) are far wealthier than India (population: 1,459,153,000). In practice, ideas and goods cross borders easily, reducing the importance of internal market size, and the minimum population size required for the specialization needed in a modern economy is small.

Correlation between population size and per-capita GDP in 2022. India and China are excluded. The United States is the only large country with high living standards. The point is not that larger population size means lower living standards, but that size is irrelevant compared to things like composition. This also holds within Europe; Germany is not dramatically richer than Denmark. Source

If adding additional Swedes to Sweden does not make existing Swedes more productive and less dependent on the state, adding additional Syrians is certainly not going to.

Political effects. All these analyses take “the system” for granted; they assume the benefits, spending, and tax structure of society are fixed (this is a very common error in economics, because precisely predicting system change is so difficult). But all Western countries have open political systems where foreigners can naturalize, then vote, run for office, and become activists, bureaucrats, lawyers, judges, journalists and professors. In other words, they can change the system.

Consider the 1880–1924 Ellis Island immigration wave from Southern and Eastern Europe to the United States. At the time, the US had virtually no welfare state, and the immigrants in question were whites of similar ability to ethnic Americans. Fiscally speaking, this should have been a slam-dunk for the United States government, and indeed it was—initially.

But the Ellis Island wave powered both the 1932 New Deal (which was far more radical than what FDR ran on) and, even more importantly, Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, durably shifting America’s political spectrum to the left. These initiatives, particularly Medicaid and the Medicare and Social Security expansions of the Johnson administration, are responsible for modern America’s fiscal woes.

White Catholics and Jews , descendants of the 1880–1924 Ellis Island immigration wave, formed the core of the Democratic Party in the United States from 1932 to 2008. This is even more true at the elite level (donors, ideologues, judges) because blacks were very underrepresented. Source .

Unsurprisingly, given the persistence of traits, a huge influx of European migrants Europeanized the American political system, shifting it from one based on limited government and sectional politics to one based on social democracy and left–right ideological politics. Indeed, there is a strong association across US counties between the immigrant fraction 1910-1930 and support for welfare spending today.

Given the convergence of the United States and Europe over the course of the 20th century, this may seem trivial, but it didn’t at the time. In the words of Senator David Reed, defending the Immigration Act of 1924:

There has come about a general realization of the fact that the races of men who have been coming to us in recent years are wholly dissimilar to the native-born Americans, that they are untrained in self-government — a faculty that it has taken the Northwestern Europeans many centuries to acquire. Thoughtful Americans have been despondent for the future of our country when the suffrage should be exercised by men whose inexperience in popular forms of government would lead them to demand too much of their Government, and to rely too heavily upon it, and too little upon their own initiative.

Notably, it only began to have a major effect on politics in 1928 with the nomination of Al Smith (the first Roman Catholic nominee for president), after immigration was cut off. This is because it took decades for non-English speaking, often non-citizen immigrants to be integrated into the US political system.

If a researcher in 1920 had done a simple fiscal analysis of the immigration wave, they would’ve found it was positive (since the US had almost no welfare state). But the wave’s direct effects were dwarfed in the long run by its indirect political effects; the immigrants and their descendants had the power to change the system, and did. As seen with Senator Reed (or with H. P. Lovecraft), this was both predictable and predicted ahead of time, but could not have been precisely modeled until it happened.

With that in mind, in which Western countries do immigrants and their descendants support left-wing parties that want to expand state spending? All of them.

Second generation immigrants are significantly to the left of the native population across the EU–21. Non-European immigrants are more left-wing than European ones. I assume the US case is familiar. Source .

And looking at partisanship actually understates the true effects, because when the median voter becomes more in favor of spending, anti-spending parties have to change their platforms to remain competitive.

The 2024 rise in Hispanic support for the Republican Party (which shouldn’t be overstated) illustrates this. Rather than Hispanics starting to vote Republican because they’ve gotten less supportive of redistribution, the Republican Party has remained competitive by becoming more pro-spending, especially on entitlements. Source .

Because the political effects of immigration shift the system itself toward more spending in the long-term, analyses of current fiscal effects within the existing framework are a very loose lower bound for the true fiscal impact of immigration.

Living standards

Okay, but maybe the allocative benefits of a larger labor force and the innovative benefits of more brains will raise living standards. If this were true, you would expect to see flows of migration within countries towards concentrations of immigrants. In fact, you would expect this even if the true effect of immigration on living standards were null because the same economic factors that draw international migrants also draw internal migrants. But this isn’t what you see. Whether at the province, city, or neighborhood level, when immigrants move in, natives leave.

This chart shows gross value added per worker relative to the national average on the x-axis and net internal migration on the y-axis, by region. A positive slope means citizens of this country move from less to more productive areas, and a negative slope means they move from more to less productive areas. In high immigration countries, people move away from centers of economic opportunity. This is the opposite of what you’d expect and what you see in low-immigration countries like Japan. Source .

You would also expect to see mass immigration from the First World to the Third, to take advantage of the allocative benefits of low-skill labor. Someone who might be a cashier in the US could move to Brazil and enter the upper-middle class. But instead, we see Third World elites moving to the First World. Why? The simple answer is that national IQ is the strongest predictor of GDP per capita, and, conditional on GDP per capita, of future economic growth. It is also a strong predictor of almost every other thing you would guess contributes to living standards.

National IQ versus log GDP per capita. Unlike with population size, there is a very strong positive correlation and good reason to believe it is causal. Source .

There are several mechanisms at work here. More intelligent people are more competent and capable of carrying out a given role effectively, better at innovation, better at cooperating with each other, and better at understanding economic thinking and market logic. The result is that the effect of national IQ on national income is several times larger than the effect of individual IQ on individual income (each IQ point is associated with a 1–2% increase in individual income versus a 6–8% increase in GDP per capita). In other words, high intelligence has large positive externalities and low intelligence has large negative externalities.

With that in mind, it’s essential to understand that immigration lowers national IQ in every Western country except Australia.

Effects of immigration on national IQ. It compares the national PISA averages with and without first- and second-generation immigrants. Note that this is affected by both the native/immigrant gap and the level of immigration. Also note that third-generation and beyond are counted as natives. Ukraine and Australia are very slight beneficiaries, while the Gulf States, whose wealth and attraction come from oil rather than native human capital, are large beneficiaries. Every other country’s national IQ is lowered by immigration.

We should expect this to be the default outcome of immigration if:

We would therefore expect immigration to impoverish the destination countries, unless there is strong positive selection (sufficient to overcome both regression towards the mean and the gap between populations), which in a world of cheap and easy transportation requires heavy restrictions.

National power

Foreigners will generally be apt to bring with them attachments to the persons they have left behind; to the country of their nativity, and to its particular customs and manners.

—Alexander Hamilton Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence, (I conjure you to believe me fellow citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake; since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of Republican Government.

—George Washington

Another argument is that a higher population is needed to “beat China” (“at what” is usually left unsaid) or otherwise increase the geopolitical power of the state (e.g., “immigration is America’s superpower”). The idea is that a larger population means a larger (absolute) economy and military, and therefore more heft on the international stage. Hence immigration is in the interests of the state even if it isn’t in the interests of the citizenry. This relies implicitly on a “citizens-as-subjects” perspective.

I reject this framing (states exist to serve us, not the other way around), but even taking it for granted, it misses that the realist view of the state is wrong. States are not unitary actors pursuing the instrumentally-rational objective of power (the national interest). They are ruled by domestic politics, and immigration produces special interests that make foreign policy in the “national interest” difficult.

The classic example of this is Florida Cubans. The US cannot have a foreign policy towards Cuba based on the US national interest because of the large and electorally influential Cuban diaspora. Multiply this across every world region and what you get is state paralysis. Ethnic lobbies are one of the biggest reasons the American founders were skeptical of immigration; they didn’t want American policy determined by foreign interests. Their concerns were prescient: the governments of China, India, and Mexico all openly view their diasporas as tools to influence the politics of other states.

Even more importantly, internal conflict is debilitating. States that are insufficiently united against outsiders are playgrounds or battlefields for foreign powers, not actors in their own right. The classic example here is China during the Century of Humiliation. China possessed an enormous and competent population, but was impotent against much smaller, but more cohesive, foreign powers (Japan did not even have a technological advantage during the first Sino-Japanese war).

One of the most reliable findings in all the social sciences is that ethnic diversity causes social conflict, and that the more different different groups are, the more conflict. Ethnic conflict is not the only source of internal division, but it is an unusually important and persistent one, which is why homogeneity is invaluable for any state. Influence abroad depends on unity at home.

When times are good, ethnic conflicts can be brushed under the rug. But when things fall apart, homogenous nation-states rise from the ashes, while multiethnic conglomerations fracture and disappear. There is a reason why the nation-states of Central and Eastern Europe and East Asia emerged from the cataclysms of the World Wars and the fall of Communism, while the Russian Empire, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, the Soviet Union, and Yugoslavia fell to pieces and are confined to the dustbin of history. When national power is a priority, there is a reasonable expectation things might go wrong.

Furthermore, how much a state can get out of its people depends on how legitimate those people see it as. The pattern in modern Western countries is that, no matter how welcomed or privileged they are, minorities view the state as a hostile and foreign imposition, while the state-forming ethnic group becomes demoralized. Britain is the extreme case of this (famously, more British Muslims joined ISIS than the British Army), but it also applies to the US. In 2021, 58% of US whites considered themselves very patriotic, while only 37% of blacks, 36% Hispanics, and 28% of Asians did.

Take the precise numbers with a grain of salt. As is often the case with polling, different wording can change them a lot. It’s the rank order and size of the gaps that matters. Despite women, Democrats and Asians being more educated, there’s no education polarization, which suggests that college-educated Republican whites are exceptionally patriotic. Source .

Lastly and most importantly, the point of national power is to stop hostile foreigners from exerting power over you. The traditional way to lose power to foreigners is military force, but if they’re just given visas, military strength is irrelevant. From the rhetoric of immigrant intellectuals in the US to the constant terror attacks in Europe to the horrific anti-white Pakistani rape-gangs of Britain, it’s clear that much of actually-existing immigration is no different from an invasion where we have chosen to surrender without a fight.

Hostility is one of those things that’s difficult to quantify, but this political position qualifies as such. Nearly half of young Hispanic respondents believe that whites should be second-class citizens who can only be hired after racial minorities are considered. Given US nuclear weapons and the oceans, it’s very hard to see what could be worse than giving over the country (peacefully) to people who think this way. Source .

Using actually-existing immigration to prop up the power of the state recalls the parable of the two economists who paid each other $1000 to eat faeces (thus boosting GDP by $2000). You’re increasing a certain measure of national power (population size), but forgetting that the purpose of power is to improve the lives of citizens.

Ethnic and personal continuity

When writing about fertility, I and many other writers tend to frame things in terms of living standards or national power, as these are legible to a broad audience. But this is not how people usually think of their own children. People want children for their own sake, as a link in a chain stretching from the past to the future. From a Darwinian perspective, this is clearly adaptive.

Immigration makes personal continuity marginally harder. There are two reasons. First, immigration increases experienced population density and drives up housing prices, both of which reduce fertility. Second, no matter what the population of your country, the number of people you personally know will be about the same, as will the number of people you interact with by default (coworkers, classmates, and so on). Assortative mating is the rule, meaning that the less like you (i.e. the more diverse) this fixed-sized social circle is, the harder it will be to find a husband or wife.

Some evidence for this. Canada, with its exceptionally high levels of immigration, has seen a much sharper fertility decline in recent years than Europe or the United States. Source

And as with personal continuity, people care about ethnic continuity for its own sake. They do not like the idea that, even if their genes may be propagated into the future, their culture and collective identity will vanish. This can be explained by cultural/historical reasons (groups that did not instill mechanisms of propagation into their members did not survive to the present), as well as Darwinian ones (individuals without groups to back them up get predated upon by more cohesive groups).

This simulation shows the individualist case for caring about the group. Individuals who betray their group members or act selfishly lose to ethnocentrists because they can’t cooperate. Meanwhile, universalist humanitarians get taken advantage of by everyone else. Source .

Actually-existing immigration is a much bigger threat to ethnic continuity than low fertility. Low fertility alone can only destroy very small ethnic groups like the Parsis. On current trends, there will still be 70 million Japanese by 2100, and that leaves centuries for another wild fertility swing to turn things around before extinction. Mass immigration is much faster. In every Western country with mass immigration, there’s a constant drumbeat of “anyone can be X,” “X is a nation of immigrants,” and “X does not exist” – all sentiments denying the boundaries of an ethnic group and therefore both its existence and capacity for collective action. Multiculturalism is asymmetric.

This is even more true on a genetic level. Without strong legal or social barriers against intermixing (which do not exist) physical proximity guarantees the disappearance of genetically-distinct groups (in animals, this is known as genomic extinction). This can happen fast: a simple simulation based on existing rates of fertility and intermarriage in the US today shows that >95% white individuals could nearly disappear within four generations given current levels of immigration.

This simulation assumes immigration falls by 20% each generation. Source .

Essentially the entire population becomes admixed, despite significant racial preferences. The classic example of this is Latin America, especially the Southern Cone and Brazil, which are majority-European genetically and saw significant post-colonial European immigration but have almost no unadmixed whites today. Historically, the US avoided this with the One Drop Rule, which is why the average non-Hispanic US white today is 99.8% European genetically. Genomic extinction means the permanent loss of the traits that underly culture and distinguish ethnic groups. If saving the white rhino or bowhead whales from extinction is a good thing, why not Italians or Germans or Irish, all threatened by mass immigration?

Conclusions

Contemporary mass migration does little to slow population aging, worsens government finances, lowers living standards, has at-best ambiguous effects on national power, and threatens personal and ethnic continuity. It is no more a solution to population decline than defunding tax collection is a solution to government deficits. But this doesn’t mean the problems of population decline go away. Some actual solutions include:

Hoping technological advances bail us out. The Great Stagnation is real and “ordinary” productivity advancements won’t cut it, but something like anti-aging, AGI or biosingularity would.

Copying the Japanese. This means more retirees working and lower pensions. Japan is often framed as a cautionary tale against the dangers of xenophobia, but this framing is 20 years out of date. Since 2008, high-immigration Western Europe and the ultra-high immigration non-US Anglosphere have both stagnated badly. Growth among advanced economies has mostly been either US growth or catch-up growth by high-IQ post-Communist ethnostates (Eastern Europe and above all China). This is why there is a negative correlation between economic growth and population growth among advanced economies in the 21st century. For all its problems, Japan has cheap housing in desirable areas, sophisticated industry and exports, a unique and world-beating national culture, and levels of public order lost 60 years ago in the West. There are worse fates. Barring a technological miracle or higher fertility, the options on offer are not stagnation and homogeneity verdsus immigration and dynamism; they are Japan versus Lebanon.

Raising birth rates. I’ve written about this elsewhere. This would work, though there would be a generation of pain where a small number of adults would have to support large numbers of both seniors and children.

“We need immigration because of low birth rates” is a rhetorical zombie that needs to die. Do not let innumerate and ignorant commentators get away with it.

Arctotherium is an anonymous writer interested in demographics and the future of civilization. You can find more of his writings at his blog Not With A Bang or at his Twitter.

