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neoteny
Jan 30, 2025

Excellent piece.

> things can and have changed fast in both directions. The future is malleable.

Accepting the analysis regarding the Baby Boom & The Second Demographic Transition, it looks like two major shifts would have to happen in North America for a significant increase of TFR:

- a sharp rise in the income ratio of young men vs. young women

- the abolishment of no-fault divorce as a socio-legal policy

Such a change in income ratio can happen in two ways:

1) employment levels of the sexes remain the same, but (young) men's wages sharply rise relative to (young) women

2) employment levels of (young) women sharply drop compared to (young) men

Even if one leaves out the legal/political resistance to either of those very retrograde changes in the labor market, why would for-profit private industry employers implement either of them? It is likely that work productivity of young unmarried/childless men & women are similar, at least in white collar & light industry jobs.

Significantly different levels of wages couldn't be justified: no one would offer double the salary to a man if they could get a woman to do the same job (produce the same amount of goods/services) for half the money.

Similarly, no one (or very few) would refuse to employ a woman in a particular job (even if it weren't illegal): it's in the employer's interest to hire anyone who can do the job.

The abolishment of no-fault divorce would require legislative action. As some 85% of divorce petitions are filed by women, the already existing political polarization of the sexes would fuel extremely divisive political fights in state legislatures over the issue.

The level of societal support -- including the passive kind -- which existed for the introduction of no-fault divorce is unlikely to exist for the repeal of it; it would take a major shift in societal attitudes regarding marriage/divorce to make such legislative changes feasible.

The future is malleable, but the extent of its malleability isn't unbounded.

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Silesianus
Jan 30, 2025

Strong, well-researched article. Thesis of the causes is good as well, however I think you are understating the effect of economics in the latter half - you correctly note the impact of neolocality and of the baby boom, but neglect to touch upon the energy crisis of the 1970s and the rise in fiat currency.

Both effectively supressed growth in wages for males and encouraged female entry to the office workplace, significantly contributing to the highlighted patterns. Despite the improving conditions in the first half of 2000s, the subsequent financial crash and unsustainable economy that carried on until now have done little to furnish the Western man with the income and stability needed to return to above-replacement fertility. More than other civilisations, Europeans and Americans are sensitive to economic conditions in family planning.

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