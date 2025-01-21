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stayin gold's avatar
stayin gold
Jan 22, 2025

Very well researched. And the findings are clearly stated.

This needs to go viral enough that at least 35% of young men and women have read and understood it.

Feminists of every "wave" must be made to wear these truths around their neck.

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Jan 21, 2025

Excellent essay.

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