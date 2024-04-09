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__browsing
Apr 9, 2024

Great article. The concentration of migrants in urban areas inflating productivity data isn't something that occurred to me before- I wonder if remote work would alter the calculus there?

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Miguel
Apr 9, 2024

Why would politicians encourage fertility in detriment to immigration when a strong family unit is the biggest obstacle to big government.

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