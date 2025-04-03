Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sith Lord's avatar
Sith Lord
Apr 3, 2025

For every Asian kid who succeeds due to the immigrant grindset, 10 more fail and burn out, or struggle in every other aspect of their life such as dating. The overemphasis on test scores and education has already cratered birthrates in East Asia and led to a large percentage of their youth simply "lying flat".

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Michener's avatar
John Michener
Apr 3, 2025

We didn't play the Ivy game. We targeted our flagship state university - the University of Washington. My kids found that ~ 75% of their peers in Honors / IB programs in high school were the children of highly educated South and East Asian immigrants - and they were very much grinds. Most of the Anglo students were unwilling to study that hard.

I work in tech and I told my kids - welcome to your workforce peers. You will have to reasonably match them. You will be working with and competing with them for the rest of your life. Even in a good school system I was not impressed with the standards - so I supplemented them.

My daughter's comments was that her friends had Chinese dragon mothers, Hindu elephant mothers, and she had an American Eagle father.

My daughter dropped out of high school after 10th grade to do early admission and her Civil Engineering degree. My son did Running Start and then did Business - MIS. A lot of my son's classmates were Chinese students. My son was not that impressed.

When I went to high school there was a similar situation - but I was competing with the children of the Holacaust survivors, who were also outsiders and very academically oriented.

My son works in tech now and his peers definitely are an international bunch. The civil engineering workforce is not as international.

I think the signalling function is particularily important outside of STEM. There is signalling within STEM, but it works somewhat differently snf strongly depends upon specifics - are you targeting academic reputation, industrial / startup, ... and there is strong field dependence as well.

Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aporia Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture