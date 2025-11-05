Aporia

Aporia

Realist
2h

Thanks for the interesting article.

The stupidest thing a country can do to increase its population is to allow the immigration of diverse people.

__browsing's avatar
__browsing
2hEdited

> "I am amazed at the number of people who cite low Iranian fertility as evidence that feminism, secularism, or education are irrelevant, apparently not knowing about this very successful population control campaign, or that the Iranian population is very secular, Iranian women outnumber men in higher education (more than 60% of the total, rising to 70% in engineering), and Iran has one of the highest education-to-workforce ratios in the world."

Doesn't Iran still have a pretty high male-to-female income ratio, though? Is that purely a function of older age groups and not present in under-30s, or something?

https://www.peace-mark.org/en/articles/135-9-en/

> "And depending on the course of technology, it may never matter. The singularity renders fertility concerns, along with everything else, irrelevant. My gut feeling is that it will probably (>50%) render the question moot, but since I can neither predict nor control this, I’d rather write about the base case where neither happens."

I won't say it's impossible, but I think it's likely we'll get some kind of AI bubble crash in the short-to-medium term. There's also a huge chunk of the creative class and left-wingers that really hate AI, so maybe the post-crash political reset will finally wake up conservatives about this.

Great article overall, though. I'm kind of stunned that Hungarian fathers don't get tax breaks for their kids when the mother does- that seems like a really glaring oversight.

