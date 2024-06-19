Aporia

Graham Cunningham
Jun 19, 2024Edited

I am hugely sympathetic to the intention behind this essay. But I have to say there is one baleful truth that it does not fully confront....namely that had whiteness not become degenerate it would not have allowed this pernicious anti-whiteness disease to have happened to itself. OK I am a pessimist but it seems to me that the white man's great creation - Enlightment liberal individualism (and all its wondrous wealth-creating dynamism) - tragically (and Icarus-like) always contained the seeds of its own eventual demise. I would love to be proved wrong.

Race Realist
Jun 19, 2024

Agree (almost) fully.

One interesting phenomenon that has been appearing lately in the press is the willingness of progressives to say things like "white supremacy is now multi-racial!"

Conservatives like to laugh at the absurdity of this, but there is an underlying truth at issue (this is a pattern in American discourse: conservatives deny a truth or consider it too weird to think about, liberals notice, but their raw illogic or hatred make them miss its import). The truth here is that a strong, affirmative white identity attracts many of the better members of minority communities. And it doesn't repel anyone; it reflects normal human psychology, comprehensible to everyone except liberal whites, whose ingroup antipathy is indeed a weird pathology. Racial self-flagellation doesn't induce sympathy from nonwhites, but just makes them more hateful and suspicious.

A second, more nuanced point about the "multiracialism" of "whiteness" is this, and it constitutes my main disagreement here: Contrary to the arguments about liberalism and race made above, there is a fundamental way in which group identity is in tension -- at least partly -- with the idea of a liberal society. And that's the fact that race is not a fully voluntary association; this is why "Hispanic white nationalist" seems funny to us in the same way that Rachel Dolezal does.

You fellas have done some other good pieces here about the death of liberalism, and this problem intersects with the ones addressed in those essays. The truth is rather messy, because we can't quite adopt Franklin's perspective in "Increase of Mankind" -- we have too varied a population now and most of us find it overly restrictive. But its central attitude about white racial pride would nonetheless still be helpful. Immigration bans and deportations are needed. But there are also a fair number of Hispanics and Asians who just want to be on a winning team. We have to give them one to be on, even if they don't always possess the "correct" phenotype.

