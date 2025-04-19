Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
comfy sweatshirt's avatar
comfy sweatshirt
Apr 19

I wouldn't mind the idea of not engaging so in the relevant research if our society weren't so race-centered. Racial ideology is crammed down our throats every single day, people are watched like hawks for potential wrongthink, demographics in companies are constantly monitored, we have to go through years of learning about racial grievances in school (especially if we go into the social sciences, but even if we don't)...

I bet Matt doesn't argue for putting the same level of taboo on critical race theory, arguments for affirmative action, arguments against freedom of association, and other racial narrative-building though. It's a one-sided taboo only towards the responsive argument (and to the question that is the most politically salient one of our time).

It's a cop-out meant to protect his political side from meaningful criticism about their poor reasoning and blood feud attempts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Aporia and others
David Wyman's avatar
David Wyman
Apr 19

They decline to talk about it because they know the answer already and they don't like it. If they really believed that better tests, a few computers, and having a positive attitude would fix things, they would do those themselves regardless of what other people did and it would happen. But they know that this won't work and dare not think through the consequences, because then they would no longer see themselves as rescuers. They need that belief about themselves.

I never bring the topic up myself, but practical consequences, like changes in curriculum or hiring, come up so often that I respond.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Aporia and others
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture