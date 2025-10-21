Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grape Soda's avatar
Grape Soda
1d

Unfortunately this is all too believable. Taleb’s covid hysteria was off the charts. Apparently he’d dismissed all the epidemiology that showed its seriousness was limited to those already vulnerable, such as the elderly. Instead he bought into the fear. It’s always disappointing when smart people don’t use their heads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Alden Whitfeld's avatar
Alden Whitfeld
1d

I covered the entirety of Taleb’s article as a five-year anniversary: https://hereticalinsights.substack.com/p/iq-and-talebs-wild-ride

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aporia
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture