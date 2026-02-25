Aporia

Keith
Yep, faultless logic. Nobody hates mass immigration more than me yet I would still like to see the mullahs toppled, partly for the sake of secular Iranians and partly for Israel's sake. Yet it seems you can't have both regime change AND less immigration. Damn. Damn. Damn.

30 replies by Aporia and others
Bryan Tookey
I am not sure this is a convincing argument. Especially the idea that Trump's administration "would be doing everything possible to avoid making Europe’s immigration problems any worse." First, I think that it is compatible to say that Europe is damaging herself with mass immigration and that the US can take steps for humanitarian / political reasons with Iran even if the latter tangentially might cause a rise in the former: I can say that eating sugar is bad for my son, and that exercise is good for everyone even though he is more likely to consume sugary foods after I take him to the gym with me. And secondly, for balance, why not give credit for the lack of refugees that the Trump administration helped to prevent by resolving conflicts between Armenia-Azerbijan, Cambodia-Thailand, Rwanda-DRC and, at least according to the Pakistani leader, India-Pakistan.

