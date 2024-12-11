Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
Dec 11, 2024Edited

Noah, thanks for an excellent analysis of Western actions and how they influence immigration into Europe and, I might add, the United States.

"Europe has a major interest in stability in the Middle East, “stability” being a euphemism for “countries not descending into chaos”."

Correction: Europe should have a major interest in stability in the Middle East,..., but it doesn't promote that stability.

"Shifting to another Middle Eastern country where the West saw fit to intervene, the last week witnessed the stunning collapse of the Assad regime in Syria after 53 years of rule. The civil war that precipitated this collapse has of course already produced millions of refugees – including about one million who reside in Europe.3 If the country now enjoys a period of relative stability, it’s possible that some or even many of these refugees will return home. Though at this early stage, the alternative is perhaps more likely: that the country descends further into chaos, leading to a second mass exodus. Only time will tell which eventuality comes to pass."

I believe your second scenario is most likely

The fact is Syria no longer exists; some of it will become Greater Israel, some will become Türkiye, and some perhaps Jordan. The fighting has just begun.

"Despite these fairly obvious points, Western foreign policy often seems to be designed to achieve the exact opposite, namely instability."

Exactly. The theory is that chaos allows for intervention by the West, thereby expanding its influence and control. However, situations of chaos often do not lead to the desired conclusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Larry, San Francisco's avatar
Larry, San Francisco
Dec 11, 2024

The sheer lunacy of HIlary's destruction of LIbya after the example of the Iraq debacle was the main reason I voted for Trump in 2016. I had no idea of what he would be like in office but I thought it was worth taking a chance that he would not be as bat sh-t crazy as Hilary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture