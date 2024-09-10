Aporia

Keith
Sep 10, 2024Edited

Win the argument rather than win the election. A very basic point but one that hadn't occurred to me.

And don't annoy liberals by listing all the ways migrants are destroying our way of life, as I usually do. Instead point out that those we do already let in are only the smallest tip of an iceberg, an iceberg capable of sinking our puny western lifeboat.

Okay, now I know how to argue nicely with annoying do-gooders. Now I just need to corner one for long enough to make that argument.

But a great essay.

Graham Cunningham
Sep 10, 2024Edited

You can't "win the argument" with liberals. If they were open to noticing-reality-type reasoned argument then they would not be liberals (of the kind I think you mean). Being a 21st c. 'liberal' is not, at bottom, about weighing the evidence on immigration or any other real issue....it's about imagining yourself more sophisticated than the commen herd. A form of personal vanity really....unfortunately a very seductive one. https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/the-migrants

