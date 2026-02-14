Aporia

Marvin
10h

It's time to tell the truth and be more assertive. White culture IS superior. If you are ashamed to admit this simple fact, you have been either brainwashed or bullied into complying with lies. You don't have to spout it from the mountaintop (that would be contrary to White culture), but you should be able to at least speak up when somebody claims it's inferior or evil.

Naturally, woke "progressives" will deny and invert the simple fact of White culture being better, as their whole ideology is based on the inversion of truth, enforced by threats and violence. It collapses the moment you speak up and tell the truth.

Jeremy Carl could have answered just by describing the room: the architecture, the furnishings, the procedural rules and social mores of the hearing, the language they were using, the microphones and lighting, the video that's being recorded and streamed on the internet. All White culture. The fish don't recognize water as their culture because it's all around them.

Clever Pseudonym
11hEdited

White culture is so flexible, protean and capacious that it can even contain a white progressive aristocracy who claim their divine right to rule by constantly performing their hatred of their own history, culture, and people. Now this is certainly a rare phenomenon that I doubt can be found in any other time, place, or culture—I am better, wiser, morally superior because of how much more I HATE myself and how hard I work to demonize my own people. (Our Calvinist roots are showing.)

White guilt and white saviorism are the major status markers and credentials in our time and represent the dividing line between the (globalist) Elect and (nationalist) Damned. Our progressive Elect distinguish themselves by constant public performances of romantic xenophilia—the pretext can be BLM, migrants, Palestinians etc, but they are merely props, extras and symbols. The real purpose is the peacock display of moral and intellectual superiority, the Elect walking the Via Dolorosa with the poor, brown and oppressed to let everyone know how much closer to the sacred they are than those outside their tribe.

American politics, culture and morality pretty much follow the template of the Civil Rights Movement, and for decades liberals have defined themselves as the People Who Love the Black/Brown Other, the allies and defenders of the oppressed, as opposed to those OTHER wicked and Damned whites (this also explains the ubiquitous bigotry accusation and why whenever the Democrats want to denounce a policy they call it "Jim Crow 2.0"). This took liberal forms at the end of the 20th century, but in our much more secular and individualistic 21st century, White Guilt/Saviorism are the foundation of a post-Marxist, post-Christian faith that combine Matthew's "The first shall be last and the last shall be first" with Marx's "From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs", which becomes from each according to his Whiteness and privilege.

Progressivism is as much a religious movement as a political one, and our White Savior Elect aren't practicing statecraft but soulcraft. Self-righteous sanctimony is the first purpose here and any social destruction is either ignored, denied or blamed on their political opponents. Masochistic white guilt is the new Puritanism and Progressives v Deplorables is our new War of Religion.

