Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myriad Mike's avatar
Myriad Mike
Jun 11, 2024Edited

So called "diversity" is not only- Not a strength, or a blessing, or a generic "good", and it is, in fact, a curse on a culture, society, nation, state or city. Homogeneity works the best, at every level. Cultural, racial, and societal "blending" is a universal bad. It causes endless problems, and that's before political or governmental agencies decide to weaponize it.

There is no rational excuse for it, it has a zero success track record, and it especially isn't working today, when "racial diversity" also means the intermingling of peoples from vastly different cultures, religions, societal norms, IQ's, and their collective ability to operate in the same society.

The very idea that you can bring some uneducated, uncultured, and ignorant serf from Somalia, or Sudan, or Syria, and just drop them into a first world, thriving, bustling, technologically advanced metropolis, and expect them to "adapt" is absurd on it's face! Does anybody even claim that the inverse would work?

Also, one doesn't have to be a genius to recognize that there is NO INVERSE! No non-white countries are being encouraged, or for that matter, forced, to take in millions of White Europeans! Why not? Wouldn't that "diversity" help their nations, just as it supposedly "helps" ours? Nope, that's diversity is called "colonialism".

Moreover, even if there were any proof that "diversity" had any upside, whatsoever, which there is not, that still doesn't mean that people need to want it, choose it, or accept it!

It's not necessary, nor needed.

People deserve the Human Right to choose homogeneity! It's been the foundation of nations, regions, religions, and even city states for thousands and thousands of years, and those are the eras of human existence that got us to here! Thus, we advanced the entire human race with ZERO DIVERSITY, and therefor, we have ZERO NEED for it today!

End of story!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
Graham Cunningham's avatar
Graham Cunningham
Jun 11, 2024

Yes 'diversity' is a lie....but I would go further. The whole leftist 'progressive' mentality is a 100 year-old lie; one that tells itself that it is about 'caring' whereas in reality it is much more driven by envy, resentment and small-minded spite.

Conservatices have for too long indulged the idea of Left and Right as equally valid but alternative viewpoints. It is one of the great delusions of Western thinking. In its modern form, the Left is merely a mentality of narcissism. It is a shallow white middle class mind-game that invents equally shallow 'causes' (anti-xyzisms and anti-xyzphobias) in order for them to feel nicer and more sophisticated than their white fellows. Bit ranty I realise....but basically true in broad-brush terms!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture