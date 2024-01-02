Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc's avatar
Luc
Jan 2, 2024

Economics is branch of evolutionary biology and if the profession does not embrace this fact, it will only continue to produce more shallow blank-slatist "findings" with not much real world value; the critiques of these two guys just proves this.

And regarding your last sentence; i think its more accurate to talk about the genetic, not "cultural" distance between immigrants and the host population. "Culture" just obscures whats really going on under the hood

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graham Cunningham's avatar
Graham Cunningham
Jan 2, 2024

Nothing to add to your very thorough and plausible Is it?/Isn't it?/When is it?/When isn't it? economic analysis. But there is whole other dimension to all this discussion - albeit at a tangent. This other dimension is WHY Were They Allowed to Immigrate? Three parts to an answer:

1) they were perceived (rightly of wrongly) to be good for the economy.

2) liberal opinion in the host nation felt that we 'owed' our former colonials an economic break.

3) an indigenous intelligentsia had come to have such a disdain for their fellow white peers that they came to view any non-white-European as an inherently more likeable species of human being (but with the never-spoken caveat that they'd prefer if those immigrants weren't too present in the intelligentsia's own leafy back yard). If and when their white peers demurred from this welcoming attitude...well it only proved what a nasty breed they were.

It is this No. 3 - rather than any economic calculus - that marks modern Western Liberalism as a uniquely self-destructive moral system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture