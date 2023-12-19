Aporia

Michael Magoon
Dec 19, 2023

Excellent article. It drives me crazy when people make sweeping claims about the effects of immigration and totally ignore that immigrants have widely differing characteristics, including culture, skills, age, marital status, education, etc.

It should not be controversial to say there are differences between immigrants and some have more positive and negative effects than others. Nor that nations have the right to choose between them.

Clever Pseudonym
Dec 19, 2023Edited

The cultural/academic/managerial elite at the apex of WEIRD societies (Western Educated Industrial Rich Democratic) have already made history by being the first group ever recorded as having an Out Group bias (alert National Geographic!), and our WEIRD societies also may be the first where to be a member of the ruling class you have to be afflicted with a raging case of xenophilia.

I can only guess that we live in such incredibly rich and safe countries with such stable economic and legal foundations that we are all just too fat and happy to care that our elite are trying to see other people(s) behind our backs, but also our propaganda comes in so many rich flavors and colors that we all swallow the current wisdom—questioning immigration equals xenophobia and xenophobia is a hate crime only Nazis commit—happily without thinking.

I do wonder about all those obedient Narrative Enforcement Agents of the MSM, especially now that the layoffs are flying fast and furious: do they ever wonder or worry that a Diverse Immigrant could take their job or their kids' place in school? Or do they rest their heads on the pillow every night assured that the Diverse future would never come for anyone as wise and virtuous as they are?

My feeling is that we're being led by a tamer version of one of those medieval castration cults, where you offer your genitals (meaning future, progeny, patrimony) to god as a mark of the highest virtue. If these soldiers of God get their way (their god being "the Right Side of History™"), there will be no Western future that recognizes or prioritizes any Western peoples, culture, history or tradition.

