Graham Cunningham
Aug 14, 2024

Really good essay. I think part of the problem that Murray - in common with all of us recusants from the Social Justice religion - is up against is that we have never really managed to quite pin down a comprehensive overview of the hugely seductive psychological complex that underpins the religion. Because, of course, race unrealism is just one part of the mix that makes up the whole fairytale of it. TS Eliot's weary observation about the unbearableness of reality for much of humankind is part of the answer. And I keep trying to get to the heart of it in my essays in Slouching Towards Bethlehem but I never feel like I've quite got to the core of it either.

Michael Edwards
Aug 14, 2024

Bo, congratulations on the creation of a most clear and stimulating review of the books and the subject.

