Aporia

Aporia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sixth Finger's avatar
Sixth Finger
Mar 28, 2024

A beautiful tribute to Sailer. It always amazes me how easily most people can ignore or submerge what their own eyes clearly reveal. Yes, people need to start trusting their instincts and start noticing more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Mazon's avatar
Richard Mazon
Mar 28, 2024

Sailer is truly a public intellectual. In a world with a functioning culture, he would be a full professor at some ivy league university. Instead we have people like Claudine Gay to lecture us, and pull down almost 1M a year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aporia Magazine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture